Measures will be intensified to curb rash, drunk driving: Chennai police commissioner

Special attention will be given to curb underage driving, says Shankar Jiwal

Special attention will be given to curb underage driving, says Shankar Jiwal

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday said police personnel would intensify measures against rash and drunk driving. Special attention would be given to curb underage driving.

Speaking to reporters after launching a scheme to provide buttermilk to traffic police personnel to beat the summer heat, he said, “As part of our initiatives, we are going to install cameras at vantage points to prevent rash and wrong side driving and we will fine the violators based on the footage.”

Mr. Jiwal said that recently a couple of bike racing cases had been brought to the notice of the police department and that action would be taken against the offenders.

“We are not going to stop with merely booking a case, but further investigate to identify the mechanic who altered the silencer of the vehicle and who supported the racers. We will also find out if any betting was involved,” he added.

On underage driving, he said that Greater Chennai Police would form Student In Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) units on the lines of the National Cadet Corps soon to address the issue.

Efforts had been intensified to curb drunk driving. At least, 150 cases were being booked everyday, he said.

Buttermilk scheme

Mr. Jiwal said every year butter milk packets were being provided to the personnel from March to June. “The government has allotted ₹30 lakh for the scheme and around 5,000 packets will be provided to the personnel for 122 days in the morning and evening. “

Traffic improvement

He said suggestions would also be elicited from field-level officers such as Assistant Commissioners of Traffic and Reserve Inspectors for improving the traffic. “Then their suggestions will be studied by the Deputy Commissioner and Joint Commissioner -level officers. After analysing the feasibility, we will execute the plan,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic South S. Rajendran and other officers were present during the occasion.