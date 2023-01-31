Measures to restore a stretch of Buckingham canal discussed at a meeting

January 31, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Efforts to restore a portion of Buckingham canal falling under the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency were discussed at a meeting held in the city on Monday.

Projects to restore the stretch of the waterway between the rear of Island grounds and Mylapore were discussed at the meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan.

Measures to widen and also cleaning the areas along the bank and beautification efforts were also discussed. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan and senior officials participated, said a press release.