Measures to be taken to improve cleanliness and better solid waste management at Koyambedu market complex

Efforts would be made to improve cleanliness at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said in Chennai on Tuesday.

He inspected the flower, fruits and vegetable markets in the complex and assured the traders that the garbage in the market area would be cleared once in a few hours daily. At present, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, the private agency engaged for solid waste management, cleared garbage in the market premises after the business hours.

The Minister said toilet and drinking water facilities would also be improved during a meeting with traders.

Later, the Koyambedu Food Grains Traders Association presented a charter of demands to the Minister. Its president D.Manivannan said the food grains market must also be allowed to function from 3 a.m. to enable vendors visiting vegetable markets to make their purchase.

Measures must be taken to close down food grains trade carried out illegally in fruits and vegetable complex under Tamil Nadu Specified Commodities Market Act. Besides opening food grains godown, the government must also name the food grains complex after freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram, he said.

The association also requested that the parking area in the food grains market must be used exclusively by the traders and consumers visiting the market.