Measures taken to face NE monsoon: Minister

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 05:00 IST

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Wednesday said all steps have been taken to face the ensuing northeast monsoon.

In a bid to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, nearly 14,347 houses have been built in coastal villages under the Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction project. About 488 villages have been covered under the project. Moreover, overhead electricity cables are being shifted underground in districts such as Cuddalore and Nagapattinam to reduce the damages caused during the monsoons.

Highlighting other such measures taken up as part of the preparedness work for the northeast monsoon, the Minister, during a meeting, said fishermen and coastal residents were being provided with digital early-warning systems to disseminate information on natural disasters, at a cost of ₹50 crore.

In Chennai, the project is nearing completion to improve Adyar river and its surplus channels and provide cut-and-cover channels, wherever there are missing links, at a cost of ₹7 crore, he said.

Elaborating on the steps taken to mitigate floods, the Minister said that waterways and irrigation channels, for a distance of 4,154 km, had been desilted. Nearly 7.53 crore cubic metre of savudu soil was removed from waterbodies across the State and a storage capacity of 2.55 thousand million cubic feet had been, he added.

A total of 43,409 first responders had been trained for rescue operations during emergencies. Of this, nearly 14,232 were women. Nearly 4,133 areas vulnerable to floods had been identified across Tamil Nadu. Residents could contact the State control room (1070) and the district control room (1077) for any monsoon-related queries, he added.