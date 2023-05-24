Measure levels of fat and solids non-fat in milk: Minister Mano Thangaraj

May 24, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Monday directed Aavin officials to measure levels of fat and solids non-fat in milk at the primary cooperative societies — where farmers supply the milk —, bulk milk coolers and at the dairy.

Listing 12 points for officials to implement, including ensuring that milk arrives at the dairies within the stipulated time limit, the Minister said these efforts would help to improve the quality of delivery of service. Farmers should deliver milk within the stipulated time. Sale of raw milk at procurement centres should be restricted to 10% of what is procured. If the limit is exceeded, the sale should be shown in the accounts of the respective primary cooperative society, said a press release.

Attendance of labourers at dairies should be registered using biometric devices, CCTV coverage in plants should be improved, payment to labourers should be done directly into their bank accounts, Mr. Thangaraj said.