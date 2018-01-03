Meanwhile, the battler continues

The city is still waiting when it comes to the implementation of many civic infrastructure projects that were announced several years ago. As another new year rings in, there is hope that some of them to see the light of the day

Corporation

In 2018, the Chennai Corporation is expected to focus more on bridges, smart city projects, road widening, parks along the rivers and stormwater drains.

The delay in funding for bridge projects in areas such as T. Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kotturpuram, which are estimated to cost around ₹2,000 crore, has been a major concern for residents in the past few years. Corporation officials said work on bridges will begin this year only after funding sources are identified.

The funding for stormwater drains in the Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins, estimated at ₹3000 crore, has been delayed for the past few years.

At least nine parks have to be developed along the Cooum after the rehabilitation of residents along the banks of the river.

Smart city

A cycle sharing system is expected to take off this year, as will a parking management system, said an official of Chennai Corporation. However, work on major infrastructure projects such as the Metro Rail in various localities is likely to affect the progress of the smart city projects.

Work on a railway overbridge LC1 in Villivakkam that is estimated to cost ₹67 crore is yet to begin.

Bridges

Number of facilities proposed: 2,013

Status: Funding awaited

Stormwater drains

Launched in: 2015

Smart city projects

Launched in: 2016

Date of completion: Not known

Water Resources

K. Lakshmi

The ambitious project to create fifth reservoir to store drinking water and supply for Chennai has missed several deadlines since it was launched by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in September 2013.

Two water bodies in the villages of Thervoy Kandigai and Kannankottai are being linked to form a larger reservoir to store up to 1,000 million cubic feet.

Issues in acquiring 322 acres in Kannankottai have been delaying the project for nearly two years.

Nearly 95% of the work has been completed. Framing of rules for the new Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act delayed the project. A revised proposal is being prepared by Revenue department seeking additional funds to provide compensation to land owners.

Officials of the Water Resources Department, however, hope the entire project can be completed in six months of the allocation of funds.

Restoration of lakes in Ambattur, Madhavaram and Korattur into eco-tourism spots is another long pending project waiting to be completed. The second phase of the ₹60 project, which was launched three years ago, may start in February.

Project: Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai reservoir

Launched in: 2013

Status: Awaiting land acquisition

Date of complete: 2018-end

Project cost: ₹330 crore

Health

The National Institute of Ageing for Chennai, which is to be attached to the Madras Medical College and set up on the campus of King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, is due to be completed by March.

The setting up of the institute was announced in 2014. When construction on the 200-bed facility began, a court case led to a stay temporarily, said Madras Medical College Dean, Narayana Babu. “The stay was lifted last month and work is nearing completion,” he said.

Apart from providing specialties linked to geriatrics under one roof, the institute will also focus on research and training.

Project: The National Institute of Ageing

Project cost: ₹126.87 crore

Launched in: 2014

Targeted completion: March, 2018

Highways

Key infrastructural projects remain pending in the suburbs. One of the most significant ones is the Radha Nagar vehicular subway, which was proposed several years ago. State Highways officials said legal challenges caused the delay and the alternative design proposed by the Highways Department for a pedestrian subway was not accepted by residents. Similarly, construction of a pedestrian foot overbridge with escalators at Tambaram is yet to take off.

Construction of a pedestrian foot overbridge with escalators at Tambaram is yet to take off.

Similarly, nearly eight years after the State highways department commenced work on a bridge to connect Anakaputhur municipality and Tharapakkam across the Adyar, the project remains incomplete as it awaits nod from the Ministry of Defence.

Project: Radha Nagar vehicular subway

Announced in: 2006

Status: Decision pending on redesign

Tharapakkam bridge:

Launched in: 2009

Status: 50 % completed.

NHAI

The National Highways of India (NHAI) has given in-principle approval for the the long-pending road overbridge replacing level crossing 32 at Perungalathur. Highways Department officials said that the project had been put on hold due to objections from NHAI since the ROB has to cross GST Road. The NHAI has proposed an elevated corridor from Tambaram to Chengalpattu. Land acquisition for the project has been completed but for a few survey numbers. The ROB will take three years to complete.

Project: Road overbridge at level crossing 32

Cost: ₹76 crore

Targeted completion: 2021

(With inputs from Aloysius Xavier Lopez, K. Lakshmi, Zubeda Hamid, T. Madhavan and Deepa H. Ramakrishnan)