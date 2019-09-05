Meant for recreation, OSR lands to now house waste-picking units

Chennai Corporation is looking to use OSR (open space reserve) lands for construction of material recovery facilities that will help in solid waste management, by separating and preparing recyclable material.

OSR lands are key to recreation and disaster management in the city. But many zones have started identifying OSR lands for development of material recovery facilities. For instance, Chennai Corporation will develop a material recovery facility in the Valasaravakkam zone, on Thiruvalluvar Salai, in ward 155, at a cost of ₹2.77 lakh. The civic body has already floated tenders. The bids will be finalised shortly.

Former Corporation Council floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said OSR lands should not be used for developing structures that pollute residential neighbourhoods. “OSR lands are primarily meant for recreation and development of parks. It is wrong to use OSR lands for development of material recovery facilities. It will lead to pollution. Residents have requested the Chennai Corporation to find alternative lands for such projects,” said Mr. Babu.

The civic body has been earmarking OSR lands the past few years as per provisions of Section 19 (1) (iii) (iv) and (vi) of the Development Control Rules. Lands reserved as OSR will be retained for public purpose as specified in the approved layout by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The lands were automatically vested as property of the Chennai Corporation, prior to the introduction of the policy of handing over these lands with a registered gift deed. OSR lands are now being taken over from the respective layout promoters, by a registered gift deed, after getting resolution from the Corporation Council.

Free from encroachment

Corporation officials said OSR lands would be free from construction or encroachment. The lands can be utilised only for the purpose for which it is reserved. “Once we decide to change the usage, permission of the government is obtained,” said an official.

Permanent structures cannot be erected on any of the OSR lands without prior permission of the government, as per provisions of Section 8 of the Tamil Nadu Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959.