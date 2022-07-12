MEA Secretary visits Saligramam Passport Seva Kendra
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV and OIA) Ausuf Sayeed visited the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Saligramam on Tuesday and reviewed its functioning.
According to a press release, during the visit, he interacted with passport applicants and received their feedback on the services. Joint Secretary and Chief Passport Officer Armstrong Changsan and Chennai Regional Passport Officer S. Koventhan accompanied the Mr. Sayeed during the visit, the release said.
