MDMK councillor asks Council to pass resolution against Governor’s Assembly speech

January 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Jeevan, councillor of ward 35, began his speech by paying his respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He then went on to speak on Governor R.N. Ravi’s speech on January 9 in the Legislative Assembly and asked the Council to ensure that his statement is recorded.

“The Governor is supposed to read out what the government has approved for him,” he said. Mr. Jeevan then requested Mayor R. Priya to pass a resolution against Mr. Ravi’s speech, a request that was seconded by many other councillors. She consulted with the Commissioner on the matter, and moved on to the next councillor and their questions.

Mr. Jeevan also requested that future council meetings begin with a recitation of Tamizh Thai Vazhthu, to which the Mayor agreed.

