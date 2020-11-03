Chennai

MDMA tablets seized in Chennai

Chennai Customs seized MDMA tablets worth ₹4 lakh that arrived from the Netherlands. Two postal parcels containing narcotics came from the Netherlands at Foreign Post Office and when examined, the first one had a parcel having 60 grey tablets. Known as ‘Reaper’, these tablets each had 350 mg of MDMA. The second one had 40 tablets containing 225 mg of MDMA. When officials tracked the address of consignee, it was found to be fake.

