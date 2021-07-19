Chennai

MDMA pills, LSD stamps seized

Ecstasy tablets, LSD stamps and cannabis worth ₹58.5 lakh were seized by the Chennai Air Customs, and two persons were arrested.

Officials opened a postal parcel, which arrived from Spain at the Foreign Post Office, on suspicion that it could have narcotics, according to a press release. The parcel contained a cardboard box with a greeting card and two silver pouches that had pink tablets which were suspected to be MDMA pills. In all, 994 MDMA tablets, worth ₹50 lakh, were found and the greeting card had a plastic packet within which there were 249 lysergic acid diethylamide stamps worth ₹6 lakh.

“The parcel was addressed to a person residing in Puducherry. A team conducted searches at the address. Two persons — Rubakmanikandan and Loy Viegus — were arrested and two packets of Guntur cannabis (ganja) were found. About 5.5 kg of ganja was seized.

Rubakmanikandan, a freelance mural artist, and Loy Viegus, who works in a chicken farm, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 12:37:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mdma-pills-lsd-stamps-seized/article35399721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY