ChennaiCHENNAI 08 August 2020 22:23 IST
Comments
MDAA’s gesture
Updated: 08 August 2020 23:08 IST
The Madras District Aquatic Association (MDAA) distributed ₹1000 each and grocery items to coaches and other pool support staff, numbering 75, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, MDAA president Dr. Sadayavel Kailasam said most of them wanted only groceries and not cash.
“Most of the support staff were finding it very difficult to run their livelihood. We identified the deserving lot after proper screening,” he said.
More In Other Sports Chennai
Read more...