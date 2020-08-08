MDAA’s gesture

CHENNAI

08 August 2020 22:23 IST

The Madras District Aquatic Association (MDAA) distributed ₹1000 each and grocery items to coaches and other pool support staff, numbering 75, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, MDAA president Dr. Sadayavel Kailasam said most of them wanted only groceries and not cash.

“Most of the support staff were finding it very difficult to run their livelihood. We identified the deserving lot after proper screening,” he said.

