M.D. course in Emergency Medicine launched in government medical colleges

December 07, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

50% of the seats are filled by the State government and 50% through the All India Quota; 80 seats have been filled and the remaining five seats would be filled soon, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the inauguration of the MD courses at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

With 85 seats sanctioned, the MD Emergency Medicine course has been started in 23 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. In this line, the infrastructure of emergency departments were being improved and new posts created and filled with financial support from the World Bank, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The Minister, after launching the course on Wednesday, said 50% of the seats are filled by the State government and 50% through the All India Quota. So far, 80 seats had been filled and the remaining five seats would be filled soon, he said.

“The postgraduate course - MD Emergency Medicine - is being started in 23 government medical colleges. In future, steps will be taken to offer the course in all 36 government medical colleges,” he said.

The Minister said that to create the departments of emergency medicine, work to improve infrastructure had been taken up with financial support to the tune of ₹100 crore from the World Bank. Work to strengthen infrastructure had commenced in all 36 medical colleges in the State.

He said it was important that various associated departments be strengthened for such a course. For this, 21 posts of head injury specialists, five posts of plastic surgeons, six vascular surgeons, 10 cardiac surgeons and 49 anaesthetists were newly created and filled.

“It is to meet the expenditure towards infrastructure development and creation of such new posts that the World Bank had spent nearly ₹100 crore,” he said.

On the Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme, he said the percentage of persons who underwent surgeries within six hours of being involved in an accident had increased from 23 in May to 69 this month. In 11 new government medical colleges, the colleges had started to function but the hospital services were yet to begin.

“A 700-bed hospital has started functioning in Tiruvallur medical college and a 500-bed hospital at Krishnagiri medical college. Next week, we are starting a 500-bed hospital at Virudhunagar medical college,” he said.

