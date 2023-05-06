HamberMenu
MCCI chief heads Consultative Committee of City Chambers of Commerce

May 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.R. Kesavan

T.R. Kesavan, president of the Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) took over as the chairman of the Consultative Committee of City Chambers of Commerce (CCCCC) in Chennai on Friday. The committee was formed in 1970 to act as a collective forum for taking up common issues of trade and industry with the State and Union governments. It comprises six chambers namely Andhra Chamber of Commerce, Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the National Chamber of Commerce, the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Tamil Chamber of Commerce.

