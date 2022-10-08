MCCI calls for applications for Corporate Social Responsibility Awards

The Hindu Bureau October 08, 2022 22:01 IST

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has called for applications from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporates for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards.

According to a press release here, the MCCI CSR Awards were instituted in the year 2018 to recognise the CSR projects being implemented collaboratively by corporates and NGOs for the larger social good in Tamil Nadu.

The overarching theme for this year is synergy for resilience and growth. The extent of collaboration and the social impact of the projects will be the key factors for selection of the award, which will include a cash prize and citation. The last date for applications is October 10. For more details www.madraschamber.in or contact 044-24349452.