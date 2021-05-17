MCC launches community initiative for COVID-19 patients

CHENNAI

The Madras Christian College has set up a COVID-19 isolation facility on its premises to help MCCians, alumni and the local community.

The institution converted its international guest house into a COVID-19 quarantine facility with 10 beds.

Another hall with five beds has been allocated to accommodate asymptomatic patients, who have been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The college has an infirmary and an ambulance, whose driver is trained to provide oxygen support.

Only patients with mild symptoms will be admitted, based on a certificate from a triage centre, said Prince Annadurai, associate professor of Social Work at the college.

The institution has an infirmary with a doctor and two nurses. Another nurse has been hired from the community, Mr. Prince said.

“We plan to increase the number of nurses to six, if necessary. We have a visiting doctor as well, apart from the medical officer at the infirmary,” he added.

Those referred by an MCCian or an alumni of the institution are being admitted, said principal P. Wilson. “In fact, we are getting more calls from the public to help reach hospitals,” he added.

The institution will provide free food services, three times a day, to quarantined persons. “Apart from that, if people can afford to pay for the food we connect them to caterers,” Mr. Wilson said.

Student volunteers from the National Social Service have come forward to distribute the food, the principal said.

The college has also set up an online consultation service for those requiring counselling during quarantine. People could provide their particulars over the phone, and the doctors would offer advice.

College medical officer T. Premalatha said she had been receiving 50 calls a day. “I have received calls from outside the campus. Most of them ask for oxygen beds. For people with SpO2 below 90, it is very difficult to get beds in Chennai,” she said.

Mr. Prince said the project had received support from the “excellent network of alumni, who are willing to take care of poor patients.”

Mr. Wilson said the non-teaching staff, students, the College Union Society, the Alumni Association and the Staff Wives and Women Staff Association were all part of the initiative.