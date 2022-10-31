MBBS first year textbooks in Tamil getting ready, says Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurating the pain and palliative care centre at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said that the government was taking steps to introduce Tamil medium in medical education. Once the Union government gives the nod to open medical colleges in six districts that do not have one, efforts will be made to start a medical college in Chennai with Tamil as medium of instruction.

“Already, three professors, who were posted on diversion duty, have been involved in translating first year MBBS textbooks into Tamil for the last one year. The translation work is likely to be completed in a month after which we will consult linguistic experts to see if the translation works are 100% correct. This work will go on for 10 days after which the Chief Minister will release the textbooks,” he told reporters shortly after launching new facilities at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, on Monday.

He said the translation work would be taken up for the textbooks of the following years once the approval for the new college was obtained.

Last year, a request to bring Tamil medium in medical education and a medical college offering courses in Tamil in Chennai was put forth. “Minister for Municipal Administration had requested that the new medical college be set up in Chennai on a 16-acre land inside the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet, and it could be in Tamil medium,” he said in reply to a question on whether the State government was planning to bring in Tamil medium in medical education referring to the Hindi MBBS textbooks recently launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Steps were first taken to get the approval from the Union government to start medical colleges in the districts that do not have one and later put forth the request to introduce Tamil as a medium of instruction in medical education.

“We have sought approval from the Union government to start six new medical colleges in Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ranipet, Tiruppattur and Kancheepuram. This is under consideration. Once we get the approval for these six colleges, steps to start a new medical college in Chennai with Tamil as medium of instruction will be taken,” he said.

New facilities

The Minister launched a radio frequency generator installed at a cost of ₹25 lakh at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, with support from the Rotary Club. He inaugurated Colposcopy facility at a cost of ₹7 lakh for early detection of cervical cancer and post-menopause clinic at the hospital.

Hospital dean R. Jayanthi said the radio frequency ablator was for pain relief in terminal cancer patients and those with chronic pain. It would block the pain-causing nerve root.

“The post-menopause clinic is a first of its kind. It will offer psychiatric counselling for those who experience anxiety and sleeplessness as well as screening for cardiovascular ailments and cancers. It will provide lifestyle counselling,” she said.

The Minister launched a website for the master health check-up facility at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital through which persons, who undergo checks, can check the results of tests online.