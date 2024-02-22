Mayor’s Special Development Fund to be increased

February 22, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor’s Special Development Fund will be increased from ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore from FY 2024-25, Mayor R. Priya said during the presentation of the Corporation’s Budget on Wednesday. “In FY 2022-23, ₹2 crore was allocated to the Mayor’s Special Development Programme to meet the demands of the people living in 200 wards. But, to meet the essential needs of the people now, the funds had to be increased,” she added.

Additionally, the Ward Development Fund, which is with the councillors, was increased to ₹45 lakh, Ms. Priya said. The fund was increased from ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh in FY 2022-23, and to ₹40 lakh in the subsequent fiscal. All 200 councillors are to be given tablets, at a total estimate of ₹1 crore, to address the grievances of the people quickly and more efficiently, the Mayor added.

