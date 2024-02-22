GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor’s Special Development Fund to be increased

February 22, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor’s Special Development Fund will be increased from ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore from FY 2024-25, Mayor R. Priya said during the presentation of the Corporation’s Budget on Wednesday. “In FY 2022-23, ₹2 crore was allocated to the Mayor’s Special Development Programme to meet the demands of the people living in 200 wards. But, to meet the essential needs of the people now, the funds had to be increased,” she added.

Additionally, the Ward Development Fund, which is with the councillors, was increased to ₹45 lakh, Ms. Priya said. The fund was increased from ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh in FY 2022-23, and to ₹40 lakh in the subsequent fiscal. All 200 councillors are to be given tablets, at a total estimate of ₹1 crore, to address the grievances of the people quickly and more efficiently, the Mayor added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.