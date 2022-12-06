Mayors of San Antonio, Chennai agree to strengthen cooperation to promote culture, education and economic development

December 06, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and San Antonio City, Texas, in the United States, will cooperate on implementation of civic infrastructure projects pertaining to public health, solid waste management, education, eco restoration and cultural heritage.

A delegation led by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg visited Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, and held discussions about existing infrastructure projects in various parts of the city.

Chennai Mayor R.Priya and Mr. Nirenberg agreed to strengthen cooperation to promote culture, education and economic development. They will also focus on eco restoration projects.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi explained about the projects that were implemented in the city to modernise solid waste management, reduce pollution and prevent dumping of waste in eco sensitive areas such as Pallikaranai marshland, where Perungudi dumpyard has been set up. During the previous DMK regime, senior officials visited San Antonio before the implementation of the Cooum Eco Restoration Project. After the AIADMK government came to power in 2011, another phase of the project was proposed, based on those in San Antonio City.

Chennai Corporation prepared a detailed project report on Nature Trail near College Road in Nungambakkam along the Cooum. However, the project was shelved because of the revival of the elevated corridor connecting Chennai Port and Maduravoyal along the Cooum river.

The project to construct an elevated corridor along the Cooum was shelved by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to improve flood preparedness. The DMK government has revived the elevated corridor project along the Cooum after coming to power in 2021, which is expected to shelve many eco restoration initiatives.

After the completion of the elevated corridor, eco restoration projects are expected to be taken up along the Cooum river, based on projects in San Antonio and other urban areas such as Singapore.

Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul General, Chennai; San Antonio former Mayor Phil Hardberger, and Chennai Deputy Mayor M.Magesh Kumar participated in the event.