Mayor urges local residents to improve coordination with GCC officials during heavy rainfall

Published - October 08, 2024 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has strengthened preparedness for the northeast monsoon with the participation of residents, as the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall this year, said Mayor R. Priya. She was delivering the special address at the conference on monsoon health and preparedness at Loyola College on Monday.

She said the city had a 3,000-km network of storm water drains, which could handle up to 20 cm of rainfall. “However, climate change has led to a rise in rainfall intensity of 40-45 cm in 24 hours in the city. During floods, we have to sensitise residents about how to conserve food and water Residents have to be sensitised, to prevent dumping of plastics in 34 canals of the city. Local residents should improve coordination with GCC officials for disaster mitigation. Dengue cases usually increase during the rainy season as water accumulates in unused materials, containers on the terrace at home. Residents have been asked to remove such materials. GCC will take measures to prevent the spread of mosquito borne diseases,” she said.

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian said the infrastructure for storm-water drains had increased to 3,000 km from 615 km in 1996 only after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took charge as Chennai Mayor. “We are prepared for improving public health during the monsoon. Thousands of volunteers play a role in preparedness for the monsoon. Youth, particularly students, have helped residents. The government agencies, private entities and NGOs have to improve coordination during the monsoon,” said Mr. Subramanian. He stressed the need for more research facilities for vector borne diseases to improve public health.

At the event, students of Loyola College, awareness rally on monsoon health and preparedness on campus, focusing on key monsoon-related diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, malaria, typhoid, hepatitis, diarrhoea, H1N1, and leptospirosis. Through poster presentations and quiz competitions, the students sensitised their peers and the college community about the symptoms, prevention, and management of these diseases in an engaging and interactive manner.

Students of the Zoology Department composed an audio awareness song on mosquitoes and health, which was officially released during the event by Mr. Subramanian and Mr. Priya.

