HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor receives 239 petitions during Makkalai Thedi Mayor in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

May 31, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya receiving a petition from a woman during her Makkalai Thedi Mayor programme in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mayor R. Priya receiving a petition from a woman during her Makkalai Thedi Mayor programme in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor R. Priya received 239 petitions on Wednesday during her Makkalai Thedi Mayor event at the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zonal office, most of which pertained to roads, storm-water drains, school buildings, community halls and birth and death certificates.

Six petitions were resolved; four regarding birth certificates and two regarding changing the name on a property tax certificate. The remaining petitions will be directed to the departments concerned to handle. The Mayor and the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments presented welfare assistance to individuals, including nutrition boxes to pregnant mothers.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.