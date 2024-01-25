ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Priya conducts area sabha meeting in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

January 25, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents demand installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance and better coordination between Corporation and Metrowater to improve the water supply and sewerage network

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Mayor R. Priya interacting with residents at the area sabha meeting at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya held an area sabha meeting in ward 74 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Thursday.

According to a press release, residents of the area demanded the installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance. They also demanded improvements to playground infrastructure in the area ahead of the summer holidays.

A number of streetlights have also been damaged in the area. Residents wanted better coordination between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Metrowater to improve the water supply and sewerage network and to relay damaged roads in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Priya ordered officials to resolve the civic issues reported by residents at area sabha meetings. The meetings are held four times a year to discuss civic issues. Zonal officer Murugan participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US