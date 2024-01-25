Mayor Priya conducts area sabha meeting in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

January 25, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Mayor R. Priya held an area sabha meeting in ward 74 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Thursday.

According to a press release, residents of the area demanded the installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance. They also demanded improvements to playground infrastructure in the area ahead of the summer holidays.

A number of streetlights have also been damaged in the area. Residents wanted better coordination between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Metrowater to improve the water supply and sewerage network and to relay damaged roads in the area.

Ms. Priya ordered officials to resolve the civic issues reported by residents at area sabha meetings. The meetings are held four times a year to discuss civic issues. Zonal officer Murugan participated.

