GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor Priya conducts area sabha meeting in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

Residents demand installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance and better coordination between Corporation and Metrowater to improve the water supply and sewerage network

January 25, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Mayor R. Priya interacting with residents at the area sabha meeting at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Thursday.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya interacting with residents at the area sabha meeting at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya held an area sabha meeting in ward 74 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Thursday.

According to a press release, residents of the area demanded the installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance. They also demanded improvements to playground infrastructure in the area ahead of the summer holidays.

A number of streetlights have also been damaged in the area. Residents wanted better coordination between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Metrowater to improve the water supply and sewerage network and to relay damaged roads in the area.

Ms. Priya ordered officials to resolve the civic issues reported by residents at area sabha meetings. The meetings are held four times a year to discuss civic issues. Zonal officer Murugan participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.