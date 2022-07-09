Mayor launches source segregation challenge

One lakh people expected to participate in the campaign in the next one month

One lakh people expected to participate in the campaign in the next one month

Mayor R. Priya on Saturday launched a source segregation challenge on social media as a campaign to get the city’s residents segregate source at their home.

Launching the campaign in Manali zone on Saturday, Ms. Priya tweeted the photo of her segregating waste at her home and urged all residents to follow suit and hand over the segregated waste to conservancy workers.

Schoolgirls take a selfie at Chennai Enviro’s Sources Segregation Challenge 2022 held in Greater Chennai Corporation office in Manali on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The campaign has been organised by private conservancy operator, Chennai Enviro Solutions Ltd., with support from Greater Chennai Corporation. As many as one lakh residents in the 15 zones of the city are expected to participate in the source segregation challenge between July 9 and August 8.

Manali on top

At present, Chennai Enviro Solutions Ltd., the private conservancy operator in north Chennai, has reported that 59% of the households in zones, including Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur and Madhavaram, have been segregating waste. Manali zone has reported the highest segregation in the city.

The Corporation has asked residents to support the source segregation challenge and win prizes that include home appliances at the end of the campaign.

Residents have been requested to follow social media of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Enviro Solutions Ltd, segregate waste, take a selfie, share on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, tag three friends and give a missed call on +918925800864 to participate in the campaign.

For details, contact WhatsApp number +918925800864.

The Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Enviro Solutions Ltd. will organise campaigns in schools and colleges across the city in the next 30 days. Once the city residents support source segregation in all households, the civic body is expected to reduce the waste dumped in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur.

More than 5,000 tonnes of waste is generated in the city.