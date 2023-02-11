HamberMenu
Mayor launches football tournament

The Corporation has prepared playgrounds in north Chennai for conducting the tournament and creating awareness among residents about the sports facilities in such areas

February 11, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya on Friday launched a football tournament for students at the new playground near Sunnambu Kalvai as part of the Chief Minister’s Trophy. 

The Corporation has prepared playgrounds in north Chennai for conducting the tournament and creating awareness among residents about the sports facilities in such areas. “Girl students from colleges such as MOP Vaishnav College, Ethiraj College and Women’s Christian College, participated in the tournament. The participation of girl students was an inspiration for local students,” said an official.

More than 36 schools and seven colleges are participating in the football tournament.

