Mayor launches distribution of sanitary napkins for 25,474 girl students in Chennai schools

December 13, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Under the scheme, girl students from Class VI to XII will receive 20 sanitary napkins every two months and each school will get 100 sanitary napkins every two months  

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday launched the distribution of sanitary napkins for 25,474 girl students in Chennai schools.

According to a press release, Mayor R. Priya launched the distribution of sanitary napkins in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. 

The scheme has been launched with assistance from Nirbhaya Funds at an estimated cost of ₹4.67 crore. Girl students from Class VI to XII will receive 20 sanitary napkins every two months. In addition to the 20 sanitary napkins for each student, each school will get 100 sanitary napkins every two months.  

A total of 26.59 lakh sanitary napkins will be distributed to Chennai schools every year. As many as 32 higher secondary schools, 38 high schools, 92 middle schools, 119 primary schools in the city are being managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The scheme will be implemented in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar for three years, the release said.

