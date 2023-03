March 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday inspected the work on a newly set up sponge park at Perambur Murasoli Maran Park in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone which is being constructed at a cost of ₹17.50 lakh.

The park will have rainwater harvesting and drinking water facilities, electric lights and CCTV cameras and increased green area. The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply, K.N. Nehru, announced that new parks would be constructed and existing ones improved in the city.