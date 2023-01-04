Mayor inspects work at two wards of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone

January 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

Mayor R. Priya visited Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and inspected ongoing projects in the zone.

Under the Development Fund of the Mayor, a new bus shelter is being constructed at a cost of ₹16.61 lakh in Ward 71 of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, replacing an earlier damaged shelter. She inspected the construction of a volleyball court in Ward 74 at a cost of ₹80 lakh and reviewed the activities of an anganwadi at Vazhaima Nagar.

Following this, she inspected the construction of a new anganwadi centre at an estimated cost of ₹35 lakh under the Member of Parliament Development Fund at the Chennai Primary School in Krishnadas Road in Ward 74.

She visited and inspected the building of a high school under the CITIIS project in Cooks Road in Ward 73 at a cost of ₹5.50 crore and the beautification work under the Perambur flyover in Ward 74.