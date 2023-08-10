HamberMenu
Mayor inaugurates Chennai Corporation’s Academy of STEM Excellence

A residential programme has been conceived by the GCC, which will help top performing students prepare for and crack competitive exams in their final year of school

August 10, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative to provide coaching for students and guide them towards doing well in competitive exams, the Academy of STEM Excellence by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was inaugurated by Mayor R. Priya on Thursday.

A residential programme has been conceived by the GCC, which will help top performing students prepare for and crack competitive exams in their final year of school. As many as 35 students have been chosen from schools under the GCC, and they will be a part of the residential programme at the Academy. 

The students will be provided with safe accommodation and their travel to their schools will be facilitated. Experienced teachers will take care of special coaching classes as well as conducting regular tests and assessments for the students. The academy will also have air-conditioned classrooms and labs to facilitate both in-person and virtual coaching sessions.

Ms. Priya inaugurated the academy’s building in Nungambakkam and inspected the facilities. She also handed over books, bags and other educational resources to the students. 

