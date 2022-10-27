Mayor gives away saplings to visitors to encourage planting of trees in Vellore

For a start, around 1,500 saplings have been procured for the purpose, says Sujatha Anandakumar

Mayor of Vellore Corporation Sujatha Anandakumar distributed free saplings to people who visited her office on Thursday, before hearing their complaints.

The aim was to encourage planting of trees among residents, traders, students and ward members in their respective neighbourhoods. The initiative began, taking into account the northeast monsoon that is set to commence in the next few days. “I have roped in a few nurseries in the town from where saplings of native species, mainly fruit bearing, have been procured and given free of cost to those who visit my office,” Ms. Anandakumar told The Hindu.

On an average, 50 people visit the Mayor’s office every day to submit their grievances. Corporation officials are also noting down the phone numbers of people who receive the saplings to follow-up on the initiative later. For a start, around 1,500 saplings have been procured for the purpose, the Mayor added.

An open space has been earmarked for storing the saplings. Some of the residents who went to the office were given fruit-bearing plant varieties while traders, petty shopkeepers and small businessmen were provided shady tree varieties. Some of the plant varieties that were given away include ‘vaagai’ ( Albizia lebbeck), ‘vembu’ ( Azadirachta indica), ‘mantharai’ ( Bauhinia purpurea), ‘punnai’ ( Calophyllum inophyllum), ‘kalyana murungai’ ( Erythrina variegata) and ‘arasamaram’ ( Ficus religiosa), among others.