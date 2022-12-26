ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor felicitates people for participating in cleanliness drive

December 26, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation launched campaign to improve waste management and public toilets and prevent open defecation

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Mayor R. Priya felicitated 164 persons who had actively worked in the cleanliness drive in the city as part of People’s Movement for Clean Cities.

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched the campaign to improve waste management and public toilets and also prevent open defecation. The Mayor honoured people from various walks of life, including sanitary workers, representatives from residents’ welfare associations and non-governmental organisations, with certificates and awards. People also took an oath on maintaining clean city at Ripon Building. GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was among those present on the occasion.

Awareness is being created on source segregation of waste and ensuring litter-free public places among the citizens and school and college students. Moreover, measures are being taken to increase tree cover, desilt stormwater drains and de-weed waterbodies as part of the special campaign. Thematic activities are being conducted during second and fourth Saturdays every month in the city, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US