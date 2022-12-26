Mayor felicitates people for participating in cleanliness drive

December 26, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Mayor R. Priya felicitated 164 persons who had actively worked in the cleanliness drive in the city as part of People’s Movement for Clean Cities.

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched the campaign to improve waste management and public toilets and also prevent open defecation. The Mayor honoured people from various walks of life, including sanitary workers, representatives from residents’ welfare associations and non-governmental organisations, with certificates and awards. People also took an oath on maintaining clean city at Ripon Building. GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was among those present on the occasion.

Awareness is being created on source segregation of waste and ensuring litter-free public places among the citizens and school and college students. Moreover, measures are being taken to increase tree cover, desilt stormwater drains and de-weed waterbodies as part of the special campaign. Thematic activities are being conducted during second and fourth Saturdays every month in the city, said a press release.