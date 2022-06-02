Mayor directs beautification of Tondiarpet

Officials told to launch the biomining project at Kodungaiyur

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects and welfare measures in Tondiarpet zone at a meeting on Thursday and asked the officials to focus on beautification of such zones in north Chennai.

The Mayor directed the officials to improve public health and school education in north Chennai. She directed the officials to launch the biomining project in Kodungaiyur to reduce pollution in the zone.

Pointing to the pollution in many neighbourhoods of Tondiarpet zone, the Mayor said steps would be taken to improve conservancy, do up the walls with paintings and beautify the streets.

Cracks the whip

Several relatives of women councillors entered the hall even as the meeting was about begin. However, the Mayor asked them to leave the hall. The review meeting began after all the relatives of the councillors left the hall.

“Civic issues were discussed, including the need to start biomining of Kodungaiyur dump. A detailed project report is being prepared for biomining and processing of dry waste and wet waste in Kodungaiyur for an estimate of ₹600 crore for a multi-year period. In two months, bids will be invited. In addition to that, a mass cleaning programme will be taken up on alternate Saturdays,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.