Mayiladuthurai district formed

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a Government Order formally notifying the formation of the State’s 38th district with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters. The new district has been created after the bifurcation of Nagapattinam district.
A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said that the Commissioner of Revenue Administration was authorised to take the necessary steps for the new district after the completion of the COVID-19 lockdown period.
Last month Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had suo motu announced in the Assembly that Nagapattinam district would be bifurcated to form Mayiladuthurai district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.