May 17 Movement and allies condemn portrayal of Kashmiris in Amaran

Members of the May 17 Movement and its allies said Kashmiri people were portrayed in a bad light in the film Amaran, the recently released Sivakarthikeyan-starrer that was produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

Thirumurugan Gandhi, coordinator, May 17 Movement, K.M. Shariff, president, Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi, and others addressed mediapersons at the Chennai Press club on Friday.

Mr. Thirumurugan said the recently-released film had scenes of Kashmiri people being portrayed as enemies, their struggles for rights were portrayed badly, and, moreover, it also instigated enmity between Tamils and Kashmiris. “International organisations have time and again flagged human rights violation, and the people in Kashmir have been persecuted continuously. The Kashmiri people are in a continuous blockade. Such things are not shown in the film. So, we reject the film.” he said.

Mr. Shariff said: “We staged protests last February in Coimbatore when the film’s teaser was released. Back then, the filmmakers said there wouldn’t be any objectionable content. However, the movie that was released now had content that is against the integrity of the country.”

