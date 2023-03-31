MAWS to introduce 24x7 water supply in select local bodies, says Minister K.N.Nehru

March 31, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will implement a 24×7 drinking water distribution system in some of the corporations and municipalities at a cost of ₹420 crore in the first phase, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly on Thursday.

This was one of the 58 announcements made during the debate on the demand for grants for the department for 2023-24. Mr. Nehru said the 24x7 water distribution system would be introduced on a pilot basis in nine municipal corporations, including Tiruchi, Vellore, Tambaram and Erode, and in the Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Rajapalayam municipalities. About 5,000-10,000 water connections would be covered in the system.

A centralised monitoring system would be launched to fix water meters and monitor combined water supply schemes in various parts of the State under Jal Jeevan Mission. Water distribution would be monitored from the head office of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board in Chennai. Similarly, bulk water meters would be fixed to monitor the water level and distribution through Internet of Things, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TWAD Board would test nearly 7 lakh water samples lifted from across the State. He also announced water supply schemes at various places in Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari and Erode, among other districts. In Chennai, a detailed study will be conducted to expand Metrowater services to areas beyond the city limits. The study would cover aspects such as infrastructure, revenue and water sources for feasibility of expansion of water and sewer services.

The department has also allotted funds for improvement to drinking water supply at places such as Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Taramani Link Road at a cost of ₹57 crore, Kannagi Nagar, Kannigapuram and Korukkupet and upgrade of the sewer infrastructure in Kolathur, Triplicane-Chepauk and Egmore, among other constituencies. Two water treatment plants at Puzhal and Surapet would be renovated at a cost of ₹40 crore, Mr. Nehru said.

Metrowater would introduce real-time monitoring of sewer collection and treatment infrastructure at a cost of ₹8 crore. To prevent pollution of the Cooum, work to arrest sewage discharge would be carried out at 23 places through Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. A detailed study worth ₹3 crore would also be initiated in Chennai’s water distribution and treatment facilities for energy audit, he added.