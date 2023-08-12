HamberMenu
MAWS Secretary inspects civic infrastructure, monsoon preparation work

D. Kathikeyan inspects the work along the Anna Salai in Teynampet and directs the officers to complete the work ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. He also asks officers to take steps to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists at the sites 

August 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A team of officials, led by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan, on Saturday inspecting the Sembium Urban Primary Health Centre and getting feedback from patients about the services.

A team of officials, led by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan, on Saturday inspecting the Sembium Urban Primary Health Centre and getting feedback from patients about the services. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan on Saturday inspected the work on construction of storm-water drains in various zones of the city and directed the officers to complete the work ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to a press release, the team of officials, led by Mr. Karthikeyan, visited Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone to inspect the work along G.K.M. Colony Main Road in Ward 67 at an estimated cost of ₹80 lakh. The sites inspected included S.R.P. Koil Road, Pallavan Salai, Ambedkar Salai and Perambur Barracks Road.

He inspected the work along Anna Salai in Teynampet and directed the officers to complete the work ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. He directed the officers to take steps for the safety of pedestrians and motorists at the sites. They inspected the storm-water drain work along the highways near the Eco Park and the biogas plant in Chetpet.

Later, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Mr. Karthikeyan jointly inspected the storm-water drain work along Adithanar Salai in Royapuram zone under Singara Chennai 2.0. The officials inspected the Sembium Urban Primary Health Centre and received feedback from patients about the delivery of services at the centre, the release said.

