‘Maths for All’ day hosted at Avvai Home

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 22:03 IST

HeyMath organised a ‘Maths for All’ day event and 135 girls studying in class VI to VIII participated in it at Avvai Home in Chennai

HeyMath, an online mathematics education platform, organised a ‘Maths for All’ day recently for children at Avvai Home in the city to celebrate 22 years of their mission. A total of 135 girls from Classes VI to VIII participated in hands-on activities and games designed in a collaborative format. They worked on number patterns, arithmetical operations, measurement and geometrical skills. The students asked questions and provided thoughtful explanations to demonstrate their understanding of concepts. The HeyMath team highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of mathematics and its applications to architecture, music, astronomy, biology and other fields. Developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, HeyMath has been committed to empowering students through creative teaching methodologies that make maths enjoyable.



