Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined in State, says Minister

From 45.5 per one lakh live births during 2023-24, Tamil Nadu’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has dropped to 39.4, while the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has reduced from 8.2 per 1,000 live births to 7.7, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday, citing data till October 2024.

According to health officials, the data were from the State’s Health Management Information System.

The State’s MMR was 73 per one lakh live births during 2020-21; 90.5 during 2021-22; and 52 during 2022-23. The IMR stood at 9.7 per 1,000 live births during 2020-21; 10.4 during 2021-22; and 10.2 during 2022-23, the Minister said.

He was participating in a medical camp at Ayapakkam in Tiruvallur district — organised under the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme — and a samuthaya valaikappu (community baby shower) for 108 women.

Tiruvallur’s MMR, compared with the State’s, was 26 per one lakh live births, the Minister said, adding that the aim was to achieve zero maternal deaths in the coming years. The district’s IMR was 5.7 per 1,000 live births. “As far as health indicators are concerned, Tiruvallur district was a model for other districts in the State,” he said.

1,250 medical camps

Under the Varumun Kappom initiative, 1,250 medical camps were held in the State every year.

Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare S.M. Nasar and Collector T. Prabhushankar were present.

