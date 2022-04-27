Masthan reviews work of Overseas Manpower Corporation

Minister asks the OMCL to coordinate with HR consultancy firms

Minister asks the OMCL to coordinate with HR consultancy firms

Minister for Minorities and Non Resident Tamils’ Welfare K.S. Masthan reviewed work of Overseas Manpower Corporation (OMCL), a State government undertaking, on Tuesday.

He directed the officials to coordinate with the overseas manpower consultancy firms on demand for jobs in various countries. The OMCL must redress grievances of non-resident Tamils who are working abroad.

According to a press release from OMCL managing director C.N. Mahesvaran, the Minister reviewed the work carried out through www.omcmanpower.com. Nearly 5,640 candidates have registered for overseas jobs through the website.

A total of 10,538 persons have been placed in various jobs in countries, including England, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman through the OMCL, said the press release.