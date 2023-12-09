HamberMenu
Massive fire destroys godown storing soap powder in Chennai

Fire tenders drawn from Manali, Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram were involved in putting out the fire, which destroyed raw material worth lakhs of rupees

December 09, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The fire that broke out early on Saturday, December 9, 2023, destroyed the godown

The fire that broke out early on Saturday, December 9, 2023, destroyed the godown | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive fire broke out at a godown located in Manali on Saturday (December 9, 2023) morning, destroying raw materials worth several lakh of rupees. The godown stored soap powder. Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire after a six-hour struggle. 

The fire was noticed by the security person at the storage facility located in Vayakkadu near Manali early on Saturday. Thick smoke and flames engulfed the godown, resulting in the destruction of huge quantities of raw materials.

More than five fire tenders drawn from Manali, Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram were involved in putting out the fire, which gutted the godown.

As per the initial investigation, an electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire accident, police said. 

