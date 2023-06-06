Massage parlour owner held for prostitution in Royapettah 

June 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Immoral Traffic Prevention Unit of the city police has arrested a massage parlour owner for running a prostitution business and rescued three women from her custody. Following a tip-off, a police team kept watch on a massage parlour on T.T.K. Road, Royapettah, and confirmed that prostitution was going on at the premises. They raided the business and arrested the owner of the parlour G. Velvizhi, 45, and rescued three women. The rescued women were sent to a government home while the suspect was remanded in judicial custody.