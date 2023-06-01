Mass cleaning to commemorate one year of People’s Movement for Clean Cities launched

June 01, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

June 3, 2023, marks one year since Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the People’s Movement for Clean Cities.

To commemorate this, a mass cleaning of public spaces will be conducted involving the active participation of elected representatives, non-governmental organisations and the public in a bid to ensure focused attention toward cleaning.

Chennai is the first city to launch this activity with the aim of becoming garbage-free and mass participation is seen as a way to achieve this goal. Over the past year, specialised thematic activities have been carried out on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month on construction debris, posters and composting.

“There will be a focused attention on intensive cleaning of garbage on vacant plots, waterbodies, dumping hotspots as well as clearing debris and tree plantation,” said Chief Engineer Solid Waste Management N. Mahesan.

Eco-friendly banners will be placed at the spots of cleaning to attract the public’s attention and participation. Zonal officers and engineers will be a part of this exercise.

“The mass cleaning will not just commemorate the first anniversary but also ensures that various stakeholders work together, both citizens and bulk waste generators, and inculcates the importance of solid waste management and debris collection”, said Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan. Singara Chennai should be felt visually and not through projects being undertaken, he added.

