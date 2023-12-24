Mason falls to death at construction site in Selaiyur

December 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 64-year-old mason was killed after he fell from the first floor of a construction site in Selaiyur on Saturday.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said E. Subramanian, a resident of East Tambaram, worked as a mason at a construction site located on Karnan Street in Selaiyur. When Subramanian was working on the roof, he fell from the ladder and injured his head. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

However, the staff there referred him to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The Selaiyur police have kept the body in the government hospital for a post-mortem.