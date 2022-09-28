Mason arrested for murdering man in Kodungaiyur 

Initially, he tried to pass it off as suicide but admitted to the crime during interrogation

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 19:27 IST

The Kodungaiyur police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old mason for murdering another mason. Initially, the accused tried to pass it off as a case of suicide.

The victim, K. Jayapaul, 48, and the accused, S. Arumugam, lived in a shared accommodation at Adivasi Colony, Kodungaiyur. On Monday, Arumugam reported to the police that Jayapaul ended his life. Although the police treated it as a case of suicide, the post-mortem report revealed that Jayapaul was strangulated to death.

During interrogation, Arumugam admitted that he and Jayapaul had a dispute as the former had bagged all the contracts which he was supposed to get. On the day of committing the crime, both had consumed alcohol and Arumugam strangulated Jayapaul to death.

The police arrested Arumugam and remanded him in judicial custody.

