‘Masks should carry a caution sign’

There is enough awareness about the necessity of wearing a mask, but not sufficient knowledge about how to handle a used mask, says Thiruvanmiyur resident Prakash Vaithyanathan.
Prakash has designed a symbol that gets across the message that no part of the mask, except for its slings, should be handled with bare hands. “Pathogens settle on the outer layer of the mask. Therefore, never ever touch a used mask with bare hands. Besides, we should be mindful of how we remove a mask, using only its slings for the purpose.
It is the duty of the manufacturers to carry such a label or sign to caution the users,” he says.
Prakash reveals that he has shared this design with the Mylapore MLA, R. Nataraj.
“There is no price attached to the design; nor any patent rights. Anybody producing masks can use it,” says Prakash.
Prakash Vaithyanathan can be contacted at 95000 79411.
