Masks made compulsory in colleges, schools

Corporation Commissioner writes to VCs, heads of colleges to enforce the rules

The Greater Chennai Corporation has directed educational institutions to advise students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the civic body has asked persons with symptoms to visit the Corporation primary health centres for RT-PCR tests. Residents with symptoms are requested to call 1913 to get RT-PCR tests done. As many as 864 persons have been on home isolation, 49 in private hospitals and 30 in government hospitals.

The number of cases has been rising in the past six days in the city. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday held a meeting in Ripon Buildings to review the situation.

Advisory issued

Following the review meeting, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has sent an advisory to the Director of IIT Madras, Vice Chancellor of Madras University, Vice Chancellor of Anna University, Deans, Registrars and heads of all government and private institutions, including schools, to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in schools and colleges.

Corporation officials have observed that in many institutions, there has been poor compliance in terms of wearing masks among students and teachers. Professors have to ensure social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks in classrooms, common areas of hostels, laboratories, libraries or any other part of college or school premises. Signage and messages at prominent places should be put accordingly, the directive said.

The institutions using air conditioning inside closed classrooms should ensure proper ventilation with some open windows even if air conditioning is used. Colleges should insist on vaccination for students and ensure 100% vaccination among students. The schools should ensure 100% vaccination of students of 12-14 age group and 15-18 age group.

Heads of the institutions may coordinate with the respective zonal health officer or zonal medical officer of the Corporation for vaccination camps in colleges and schools. The institutions should ensure that the premises were cleaned and sanitised on a regular basis. The Corporation will distribute medicine kit for patients. As many as 500 medicine kits for COVID-19 patients have been supplied to each urban primary health centre in Chennai.