Masking inadequate in public places in Chennai, no facilities for safe disposal of masks, reveals survey

The survey, conducted by Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, found only 38% overall compliance with mask regulations

The use of masks is inadequate in public places such as bus stands and railway stations in Chennai, while very few commercial establishments have facilities in place for safe disposal of masks, a survey carried out by the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital has found.

A cross-sectional survey on adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was taken up by the Department of Community Medicine of Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital. A 22-member team, led by Arun Murugan, professor of community medicine and assistant professors Arvind and Rajesh, surveyed 11,737 individuals and 1,045 public places including commercial establishments, shops, tea shops, shopping malls, hotels and Metro stations in the city from August 23 to 31.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, said the survey team found 38% overall compliance with the mask norm. “However, mask compliance was inadequate in public places including at bus stands and railway stations. Adherence to masks was good in Metro stations where the usage was up to 76%. There was 68-70% compliance in hospital spaces and laboratories,” she said.

Physical distancing saw an overall compliance of 49%. However, adherence was low - 5 to 23% - including at roadside shops and bus stands. Shopping malls, star hotels and Metro stations had high compliance of 67 to 88%, she added.

Compliance with hand-washing and sanitation practices was found to be 54% in places that had facilities.

“However, only a few commercial establishments had facilities for safe disposal of masks. Disinfection of frequently touched surfaces was poor in small and mid-level hotels,” said Dr. Jayanthi.

Dr. Jayanthi said that while adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour improved when compared to the period before the second wave, more needs to be done. “More awareness is needed. Proper disposal of masks is needed. At the hospital, we have provided signage. As a part of the survey, we also distributed handouts on the proper disposal of masks,” she added.