Masked robber tries to break open locker at a bank in Tiruvallur

October 18, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said however, that the burglar was unable to break open the locker, and left without stealing anything

The Hindu Bureau

The Uthukottai Police in Tiruvallur district are on the lookout for an individual who tried to break open and rob a locker at a public sector bank on the night of Tuesday, October 17, 2023. 

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said an unidentified person, wearing a mask, entered Indian Bank’s branch located in Palavakkam village near Uthukottai, after removing the iron grill at the window. The masked person then tried to break open the locker unit, where gold jewellery and cash is kept in safe custody. However, after being unable to break open the locker, the person escaped. 

In the morning, after the bank security guard opened the office, he found the grill of the window broken.

Based on a complaint filed by the manager of the bank, the Uthukottai police have registered a case and have taken footage of the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) to try and identify the culprit. 

